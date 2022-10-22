Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Bodies of uncle and niece found in Eldorado Park river after they were missing for almost a week

Asisipho Lee , 22 (Left), and Thulani Mayixhale, 38, and the Audi A1 that they were driving and that was found abandoned and window shattered. Pictures: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - The bodies of an uncle and his niece were found in a river in Eldorado Park where they were performing rituals. The two were found almost a week after they were reported missing, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Police Colonel Dimakatso Sello said: “The two victims were reported missing after they were last seen going to a river in Eldorado Park to perform rituals.”

“The SAPS search and rescue team recovered the bodies of Thulani Mauixhale (38) and Asisipho Leeu (22) in the river. The bodies were discovered on 17 and 18 October 2022 and victims had allegedly drowned.”

The search for Mauixhale and Leeu came to an end when twitter user @MonicaSolwandle, who was in a relationship with Mauixhale, updated twitter users, saying the pair was found dead after a 6-day search.

@MonicaSolwandle said; “It is with great sadness to announce that my partner and his niece have passed on. Thank you all for your support.”

The search for the pair began when @MonicaSolwandle took to both twitter and facebook in early on Friday, October 14, for help finding her partner, also known as Moxion Rox and Asisipho Mayixhele, whom she had not seen since the previous day.

In her first tweet, Solwandle said: “My partner, niece and our dog have been missing since yesterday. They are driving an Audi A1 1.4 TFSI, red in colour. They left the house at 10h38 headed to Lenasia. The last location tracker is Lenasia at 11h27.”

Later the same day, Solwande provided Twitter users with an update that the car had been found with the dog standing beside it. However the location of her partner and his niece remained unknown.

“One window is broken, wallet, money, phones are gone. We could not find the car key, so we used the spare. My partner and niece are still missing, we are told that they will only allocate a detective on the case on Monday. If you hear or see anything. Please DM 🙏🏼” said Solwandle

The details surrounding the incident are unknown, although the case is under investigation.

“The police have opened an inquest docket,” said Sello.

IOL

