JOHANNESBURG - The body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found lying on the side of the road in Cosmo, north of Johannesburg, ER24 reported on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene in Libya Crescent by local authorities at around 8am.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious burn wounds over most of his body, as well as serious facial injuries. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA



