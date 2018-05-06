Pretoria - The body of a 10 -year-old autistic girl who went missing last Thursday, was found this afternoon in Mamelodi West D2.

Katlego “Katli” Joja was last seen at her home in Mamelodi West section D4 on Thursday at around 9am.

She was wearing an orange jacket, pink sweater, pink tights and pink tekkies.

Her uncle Lebohang Storom confirmed to the Pretoria News. “We can confirm that Katli lifeless body was found this afternoon. The family is still in shock,” he said.

Pamphlets of her face were distributed throughout taxi ranks, bottle stores and shops. Social media was also abuzz with her disappearance.

It’s not clear what happened to her and details are yet to be confirmed.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. It affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns.

People with ASD might have problems talking with you, or they might not look you in the eye when you talk to them. They may also have restricted interests and repetitive behaviors. They may spend a lot of time putting things in order, or they may say the same sentence again and again.

