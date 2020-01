Body of missing Parktown Boys pupil found









The body of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi has been found. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - The body of Enock Mpianzi, the Parktown Boys' High School pupil who went missing during an orientation camp in the North West province, has been found by police. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the discovery and said that the boy's family had been briefed.

BREAKING #ParktownBoysCamp The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianza was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community. — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the school in a statement said it realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning.

"Police Search and Rescue are on-site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time," the school said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi tweeted on Thursday night that he would join in the search for the missing boy.

I am sadly informed that during the Parktown Boys Grade 8 Orientation Camp in Mpumalanga, one learner couldn’t be accounted for after a water activity. Police Search and Rescue are on site in the area of the river where a water activity was held. I will also join the search — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 16, 2020

He added that the orientation camp has been cancelled.

UPDATE #ParktownBoysCamp

Rescue teams suspended the search last night. They will resume with the search this morning. Jointly with the school we’ve agreed to cancel the camp. The boys will have their breakfast this morning and thereafter be taken back home. We remain hopeful 🙏🏽 https://t.co/AHuCYogfTO — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

UPDATE 2: #ParktownBoysCamp . I met with the family of the missing child on site and they granted us permission to release his photo. The rescue team has resumed their search. The boys will arrive back at school around 11am. All sporting activities are suspended. pic.twitter.com/DoRi1vxaFA — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

The rest of the Grade 8 pupils who were on the camp with Mpianzi have since returned home.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Parktown Boys' High School pupils return from their orientation camp after a fellow pupil went missing. Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

* This is a developing story