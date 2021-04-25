Body of newborn baby found concealed in packet in Kempton Park

JUST days after a newborn baby's body was found in a plastic packet in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics in Kempton Park made a similar discovery at the corners of Voortrekker Road and Pine Avenue on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen said medics arrived at the scene shortly after 11am and find a newborn baby’s hidden in a plastic bag.

"Unfortunately, he was showing no signs of life and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. It is understood that a member of the public came across the baby and alerted the police. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics," she said.

Last week, IOL reported that IPSS Medical Rescue responded to a call out near a local country club where they found a newborn baby had been abandoned in a bush.

On arrival paramedics located a newborn baby’s body in a plastic packet, that was already in advanced stages of decomposition. SAPS were in attendance and will investigate further.”

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket was opened at KwaDukuza police station.

“The body of an infant was found at Darnal Golf Course in KwaDukuza on April 22 at around 8am. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.

IOL