Body of Soweto man found inside car submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam

Johannesburg - A man, 44, has been found dead in a car that was discovered submerged in the Hartbeespoort Dam. It is believed he had been speeding and lost control of the vehicle before landing in the water. The body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon by passers-by. North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said they were alerted by the community that they had seen a car floating in the water. Funani said they rushed to the scene and where they found the Opel Corsa still in the water.

"We suspect that he was speeding and lost control of the car because he hit a tree before landing in the dam. He was driving in the tunnel and it has many curves," she said.

"The car did not have registration number and we used the Vehicle Identification Number (Vin) to trace who he was and where he was from. We found that he was from Soweto.

"Our officers managed to get the wife's number. They called her numerous times but she did not pick up so they had to travel to Gauteng to inform her," she said.

According to News24, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at the Hartbeespoort Dam Arthur Crewe, said a Strategic Response and Rescue Unit (SRU) was activated on Tuesday at 12:43pm following eyewitness reports of a vehicle submerged in the dam.

Crewe said they responded to the scene to investigate and also called the police as well as the Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

He also said rescue swimmers free-dived to the vehicle and a safety line was attached to the submerged vehicle from a towing services vehicle.

"The rescue team, while free-diving on the vehicle, was able to break into the vehicle and the body of a man was recovered from the vehicle and taken on board the SRU rescue craft."

"The body was brought to the NSRI rescue station, where HEMS paramedics declared him dead."