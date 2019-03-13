Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Captain Kay Makhubela, Gauteng Provincial police spokesperson at Mondeor High School where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The body of a 16-year-old schoolboy from Mondeor High School, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday morning, was only removed from the veld about four hours after the incident. The boy's parents, scholars and other curious passers-by gathered around near the scene as they watched pathologists gather evidence.

The learner was walking to school when he was stabbed to death in a nearby veld.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rushed to the school soon after reports of the stabbing surfaced.

Police and other officials were also at the scene. Details of events leading to the fatal stabbing remain sketchy.

Earlier the Democratic Alliance sent its condolences to the family of the pupil.

DA Gauteng Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga said they were calling on both Lesufi and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to speedily investigate the death of this pupil and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"The Department of Education must provide trauma counselling to the learners and teachers at this school," said Msimang.

"Crime is rife in our communities and our people are no longer feeling safe walking alone on the streets. The criminals have taken over our streets while our police are doing nothing to ensure our citizens' safety.

African News Agency/ANA