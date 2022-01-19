Body of woman with throat slit found in Lenasia

Pretoria - The police in Lenasia South, Gauteng, has started murder investigations following the discovery of the body of a young woman with a slit throat, lying in a veld. The body was discovered on Tuesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said.

“At around 16:45pm a member of the public had gone to the open veld near Daxina Clinic to dump garbage, when he made the gruesome find of the dead body that was dumped in the open veld. He immediately alerted the local police,” Mvula said. Upon examination of the body, it was established her throat had been slit. “The deceased is a young African female estimated to be in her early 20s in age. Her identity has not yet been established at this stage and the motive behind her murder has not yet been established at this stage,” said Mvula.

“Members of the public who might have a missing loved one are therefore urged to visit Lenasia South police station for assistance with arrangements to go and identify the body at the government mortuary.” The SAPS has appealed to community members with information that might assist in cracking the case, as well as apprehending the suspect(s) to contact Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 0481 or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. In November, an investigation into a case of concealment of birth was launched following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby at a dumping site next to the sports grounds in Hospital Hills, Lenasia South.