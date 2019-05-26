File picture

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Central police have arrested four suspects - three women and one man aged between 27 to 45 - for allegedly impersonating police officers, Gauteng police said on Sunday. Two of the female suspects were arrested at the corner of Twist and Plein streets at 11.30am on Saturday morning. Police recovered two fake police appointment certificates, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

The other two suspects were apprehended at the corner Noord and Wanderers streets at 11.45am. They had stopped three foreign nationals and demanded their passports.

"They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded three thousand rand. Police came to their rescue and apprehended the suspects. Police are on the ground to ensure that bogus police that are damaging the image of the police in the Johannesburg CBD are apprehended."

The investigation was under way and the suspects would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mbele said.

African News Agency (ANA)