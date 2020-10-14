’Bogus’ dentist nabbed at Dunkeld West Centre denied bail

Johannesburg - The ’bogus’ dentist who had been operating for two years though he is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), has been denied bail. Vladimir Jovanovic was arrested on Friday at Dr Abram Behr Fait’s dental practice in Dunkeld West Centre. This was after the HPCSA said he was found to have practising as a dentist at the practice since 2018 while Dr Fait had not been practising there from March this year. Jovanovic appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was denied bail as police are still trying to verify his citizenship. The HPCSA’s Eric Mphaphuli said it was established Jovanovic was a Russian citizen who grew up in Zimbabwe. As it is, he said, it was not yet known how long he has been in South Africa.

“We are not sure if he has ever been to a dental school but all we know is that he is not registered with the HPCSA,” he said.

Mphaphuli said it was a tip off from the community that led to Jovanovic’s arrest.

He said people who used to visit the dental practice where Jovanovic was arrested where surprised when Fait was no longer there.

Suddenly Jovanovic was the one who took over and they were not sure of who he was and informed the HPCSA..

Fait was not present at the time that Jovanovic was arrested and charged with contravening Section 17(1)(a) of the Health Professions Act, (Act 56 of 1974).

The HPCSA has referred Fait to the Medical and Dental Professions Board to take disciplinary action again him for allegedly employing or allowing an unregistered person to practise at his practice while not registered with Council.

IOL