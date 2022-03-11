Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

Bogus Hawks arrested for allegedly demanding R300 000 bribe

File Photo

Published 14m ago

Pretoria – Two suspects aged 38 and 41 were arrested after they allegedly pretended to be members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and demanded a R300 000 bribe from a complainant.

According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the suspects demanded the bribe in order to destroy a case docket against the complainant and also asked him to hand over his vehicle and refugee documents.

Mulamu said the complainant reported the matter to the police.

“The investigation team conducted a sting operation at Time Square in Menlyn Pretoria where the two bogus police officers were arrested in possession of the R40 000 entrapment cash.”

The duo was subsequently charged with extortion and corruption.

They pair is expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mulamu said more charges could not be ruled out.

IOL

