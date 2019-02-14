Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - A fake Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) official who attempted to extort R200 000 from a man implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry is expected to appear in the Wineberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi would not divulge the name of the complainant named at the commission.

"The 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday 12 February 2019, after the Gauteng Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members were alerted of the blackmail. The suspect had allegedly told the complainant that he was a Hawks member and promised to make investigations against him by the Hawks and the [National Prosecuting Authority] NPA disappear."

The complainant met with the suspect and handed him R8 000, promising to settle the balance later that afternoon. The bogus officer was arrested by Hawks officers at the second meeting, Mulaudzi said.

The suspect was fully clothed in Hawks regalia and had fake police and NPA documents and a false Hawks appointment certificate with him.

Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrest.

“I welcome the work of the team that was involved. The arrest has removed the threat posed by the suspect on the community. We encourage members of the public to continue to provide information on criminals. The days of faking Hawks are over.''

