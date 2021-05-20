Bogus Joburg cops who demanded R2000 nabbed for kidnapping, extortion

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested two fake cops, who allegedly kidnapped and extorted R2000 from a victim in Johannesburg.

They were arrested in Mayfair at about 3pm on Wednesday in an operation conducted by the police and crime intelligence members.

Joburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a 35-year-old man had been walking in Mayfair when he was stopped by the fake cops who were driving a silver grey VW Polo at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

“They were wearing face masks with a police emblem and they told him they are police officers. They searched him and took him to their vehicle.

“They demanded R2 000 for his release. He phoned his brother to organise the money and he alerted the police,” he said.

The victim’s brother raised R1 100, while the police were formulating a plan to nab the suspects.

“The information was operationalised and the brother met the bogus cops at the corner of Princess and Albertina Sisulu streets at 3pm.

“He went inside the car, gave them money and they told him it was not enough.

“They refused to release his brother until he gave them the outstanding money.

“When he jumped out of the vehicle, police closed them down,” said Mbele.

He said the victim was rescued and the police recovered the money.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and extortion.

IOL