Bogus traffic cop cloned one of our car number plates, says Gauteng Traffic Police

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Traffic Police has revealed that the bogus traffic officer, who was caught on video hitting a motorist and pointing a gun at him, cloned one of its vehicle registration numbers.

The vehicle in question is said to be undergoing repairs at the government garage.

Speaking to IOL on Wednesday, spokesperson Sello Maremane said the man, whom he described as a bogus traffic cop, replicated one of its vehicle registration numbers.

“He has a Toyota Corolla that looks like ours and the car whose number plate he replicated is currently at the garage for repairs. We checked and it’s still there.

“That uniform that he was wearing is non-existent; he designed it himself. It may look like ours but it is not.

“Another thing is that, as the Gauteng Traffic Police, we would never have a Gauteng officer stopping cars in North West. It is not our area of jurisdiction,” Maremane said.

In the video, the “officer”, who is not wearing a badge and has a surgical mask on, closes the door of a vehicle and shouts at the motorist to get inside.

He then goes towards the right tyre of the vehicle, picks up sunglasses, throws them at the motorist who is in the driver’s seat slaps him. He repeats that the driver should get inside the car and then asks if he’s calling anyone.

A woman who is the car with with victim, supposedly filming the incident, voices her approval and the man then says: “Go you son of b****.”

The “officer” then takes out his gun, cocks it, points it at them. The female passengeer tells the driver: “Let’s go! Let’s go!”. They drive off.

Marename said motorists have a right to demand an appointment card of a traffic officer stopping them, in order to verify if such an officer is employed by the relevant traffic authority.

“In case the officer fails to produce his or her appointment certificate, take down the registration number of the patrol vehicle and report them immediately to the nearest police station.”

Maremane said all officers were required by law to have a name tag on their uniform.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone of the North West police said an assault case has been opened but not one has been arrested yet.

