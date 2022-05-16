Bok Elton Jantjies malicious damage case postponed to June, NPA says he swore at crew, passengers

Pretoria - Springboks’ rugby player Elton Jantjies appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, for allegedly acting in an unruly manner on a flight from Turkey. According to the NPA, Jantjies was charged with malicious injury to property (MITP) and the Contravention of the Aviation Act.

Story continues below Advertisment

The prosecuting body said it was exploring charges against the World Cup winning Bok flyhalf, after he allegedly swore at passengers and crew members, while on board a flight from abroad. “He was arrested when the plane landed at OR Tambo International Airport, following complaints from the flight crew members about a passenger in business class, that was swearing at passengers and crew members,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. “He is also alleged to have broken a TV screen and bulb, when he was ordered to return to his seat after breaking a glass that cut his finger, in the business class stretching area,” said Mjonondwane.

The incident happened on Saturday on an Emirates flight. Jantjies was released on R 1000 bail at the Kempton Park Police Station. He is expected to appear again in court on June 3, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier, his agent James Adam said Jantjies was released from police custody on Sunday. “Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process and will address the matter with the seriousness it beckons,” Adams said.

Story continues below Advertisment