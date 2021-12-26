Boko Haram gang member on SAPS ’most wanted’ list arrested in Mamelodi

THE SAPS in Gauteng have successfully traced and arrested a 31-year-old man who has been on their “most wanted” list of criminals and part of the notorious Mamelodi gang, known as Boko Haram. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the Boko Haram gang was allegedly involved in robberies, extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and surrounding areas.

“The suspect was traced and located in Mamelodi where he was arrested on Sunday, December 26. He is suspected to be involved in crimes such as business robbery, extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes,” said Masondo. “He is also reported to be involved in a chain store robbery in Mamelodi where an undisclosed amount of cash and groceries were taken.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has welcomed the arrest of the 31-year-old wanted suspect, and commended the police team that worked around the clock to bring him to book.