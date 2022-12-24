Pretoria - Gauteng police are expected to open a case of negligent and reckless driving against the truck driver who drove a gas tanker under a bridge and got stuck, causing an explosion in Boksburg, on Saturday morning. The horrific accident claimed at least nine lives and left several others with critical burn wounds.

OR Tambo Memorial Hospital was severely impacted by the blast, which caused damage to the building and left 13 hospital employees and 24 patients injured. As a result of the damage, the hospital is not taking in patients, and their patients who were injured as a result of the blast had to be ferried to neighbouring hospitals. Speaking during a media briefing at the scene, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said six firefighters were injured while trying to put out the flames.

Lesufi said a truck from the fire department, the gas truck, two cars and two houses were destroyed in the explosion, while other houses suffered damage. “We wish we could explain what happened, but it’s extremely difficult because we have to rely on those assigned in pulling out the facts,” Lesufi said. He said he was told one family had lost four members.

“It’s a sad day for our province and for our country, and we want to express our sincere condolences to the affected family.” Lesufi also confirmed that the driver of the truck survived and has been hospitalised. “The truck was from Richards Bay en route to Botswana, and we don’t understand who it managed to go through this area.”

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said the police were going to interview the driver and get more information before they make any allegations. “A negligent and reckless driving case will be opened against the driver so that we can establish whether the driver was at fault. For now we cannot say whether he was negligent or not... On the damaged property, we need to open a case of malicious damage to property so that we can establish who is responsible, whether it was intentional, and so forth,” Mawela said. Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell said the authorities will evaluate how to provide temporary shelter for the displaced.