Boksburg gas explosion death toll has risen to 40 - Lesufi

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that the death toll from the Boksburg gas explosion has now risen to 40. Lesufi confirmed this during a press briefing where he was giving an update on the incident which took place on Christmas Eve last year when a gas tanker got stuck under a bridge and exploded.

Lesufi revealed that five other people were still in hospital receiving medical care, and 23 others had since been discharged. “Gauteng government have accounted for all the people that were either missing or injured during the explosion.” “After the explosion, we had to move urgently to restore the remedial work of the Tambo Memorial hospital, due to the urgent nature of this work, the Department of Infrastructure and Development appointed a contractor on the 26th December to repair the doors and windows at the hospital.

“We can confirm that the construction work at the hospital is in progress, including the nurses residents,” said Lesufi. The hospital is still closed after delays in the construction, but the rest of the work being done at the hospital is expected to be completed in four weeks. He also said some of the affected families were not turning a blind eye to the incident that has changed their lives so drastically.

Lesufi said: “Yesterday, we were made aware, officially so, that some of the affected families are considering or are taking steps to institute a class action suit.” Lesufi also assured families that they would ensure that all the necessary stakeholders provide the necessary support to the affected families and they receive the help that they need, and furthermore committed the Gauteng provincial government to ensure that all of this is fulfilled. The Gauteng government will also be making provisions for those who wish to bury their loved ones outside of the country with help from the relevant embassies.

“As the provincial government, we continue to stand with the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this tragedy. We implore our health professionals to provide the best care to those that are still on their rad to recovery,” said Lesufi. Gauteng police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the 32-year-old driver is facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving and malicious damage to property. The NPA declined to prosecute the driver citing a lack of evidence.