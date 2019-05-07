Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni will on Saturday - the day general election results will be announced - carry out a planned eight-hour electricity power cut.
"Residents in Boksburg are informed of an intermittent electricity supply interruption on 11 May 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm. This power interruption is due to installation of a new switchgear at S76 Boksburg substation," said statement from the City released on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the power outages will affect Parkdene and the Boksburg central business district.
"Residents are warned to avoid handling wires as they may remain live at all times. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for any inconvenience caused," said Gadebe.
African News Agency (ANA)