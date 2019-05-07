Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni will on Saturday - the day general election results will be announced - carry out a planned eight-hour electricity power cut.

"Residents in Boksburg are informed of an intermittent electricity supply interruption on 11 May 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm. This power interruption is due to installation of a new switchgear at S76 Boksburg substation," said statement from the City released on Tuesday.