Boksburg schools evacuated after bomb scares

Pretoria - Several schools in Boksburg and surrounding areas were evacuated on Friday due to bomb threats. The schools included Woodlands, Laerskool Witfield, Woodlands International College, Laerskool Concordia and Boksburg High.

Speaking to the Boksburg Advertiser, Principal of Boksburg High, Enoch Thango said they had received a call from what sounded like a young man who said there was a bomb in the school. “I phoned the Boksburg SAPS to report this but nobody answered my call. Fortunately, one of our SGB members is an EMPD officer and she advised us to contact the EMPD. “We evacuated the learners onto the field. The EMPD bomb disposal unit arrived and searched the school premises. Fortunately, nothing was found,” Thango was quoted saying.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa told the publication that they were working with police and K9 unit members to respond to the schools that have received a bomb threat. “We can confirm we have received information that various schools have had bomb threats and we have sent our members to these schools to investigate. No explosive devices have been uncovered at a school,” Thepa told the publication. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was aware and concerned of an alleged security threat that targeted high schools in Boksburg.

“Despite no occurrence of said threat, our matriculants from Boksburg High School and School of Achievement were affected as they had to start their exam papers later than the allocated time due to security measures by SAPS to ensure all schools and learners in the area are safe. “The emergence of this security threat is quite concerning, especially as it affected the exams of our matriculants. We appreciate the assistance from law enforcement agencies who prioritised the safety of our schools,” said Chiloane. Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) councillor Denise Janse van Rensburg confirmed on Facebook that the bomb threats are being investigated by police and encouraged residents to remain calm.

“Nothing has been confirmed so far. The schools are clear but Saps and security sector are at schools assisting and keeping us up to date with new developments. “Will update when new info is received,” read the post. Learners were eventually allowed back into the school to write exams after the threat was cleared.