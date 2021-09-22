Bolt hijacker who posed as a rider before strangling driver gets 12-year sentence

A JOHANNESBURG hijacker who targeted a Bolt driver in the the Southgate area has been sentenced in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court to 12 years in prison. Convicted hijacker Bongani Kheswa, 31, hijacked a white Toyota Avanza which operated on the e-hailing app Bolt (formerly Taxi y) on October two years ago.

Police said the hijacker had posed as a rider who was intent on driving to Southgate from Orlando, Soweto, but along the way he and an accomplice produced a knife and strangled the driver. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the police found the vehicle in Alexandra township and the suspect was arrested while driving it. “The victim got a request to pick up someone in Orlando; when he arrived, two males jumped in and told him to drive to Southgate.

“While approaching Southgate; they requested him to stop the vehicle; one in the front seat threatened him with a knife while his accomplice strangled him. “He managed to jump off and fled; they drove off with a vehicle,” said Mbele. Mbele said the car’s tracker signal was activated and the hijacker, Kheswa, was found driving the car and duly arrested.