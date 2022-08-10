Borwa residents claim illegal miners from Krugersdorp are now invading their area

Pretoria – After communities in the west of Johannesburg raided mines which have been illegally used by zama zamas, it’s believed that those who survived the wrath of the residents are now operating in Borwa, a newly developed township in Westonaria.
On Wednesday, residents of Borwa blocked roads and tried to go to the mine shafts.
They dispersed when police fired rubber bullets.undefined
One of the protesters, Charles Hlatswayo, spoke to News24 and said the illegal miners who were in their area came from Krugersdorp, Mohlakeng and Kagiso.
He told the publication that they went to inspect the mine shaft and found mining equipment allegedly belonging to illegal miners.
Portfolio committees to conduct oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hot spots
SAPS deploys specialised TRT, SIU and Task Force units in West Rand to flush out illegal miners
West rand gang rape exposes the lack of political will as rage continues over SA’s harrowing GBV statistics
Krugersdorp gang rapes paint a deeply disturbing scene of our nation’s struggle
Police rescue 19 suspected zama zamas from angry crowd in Kagiso
“We found equipment and work suits at the mine dump. Our police are working against us,” Hlatswayo was quoted saying.
It is still unclear whether the mine was used for illegal mining or if it has been recently discovered.
#Westonariashutdown A police officer fired rubber bullets at protesting residents of Borwa in Westonaria. Residents gathered to chase away illegal miners at a nearby mine dump @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8BU0LrTSon— ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) August 10, 2022
Following the protests against zama zamas, Police Minister Bheki Cele said as part of police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the West Rand, police would step up operations, deploying the necessary resources and specialised units to keep residents safe.
The protests were prompted after eight woman who were filming a music video at an unused mine, were allegedly raped by foreign nationals believed to be zama zamas.
The incident allegedly occurred at an abandoned Mintails Mining South Africa mine in Krugersdorp.
The company went through a business rescue process which was unsuccessful, and then closed down its operations in the area.
Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya failed to provide answers when he was sent questions.
IOL