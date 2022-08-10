Borwa residents claim illegal miners from Krugersdorp are now invading their area

Pretoria – After communities in the west of Johannesburg raided mines which have been illegally used by zama zamas, it’s believed that those who survived the wrath of the residents are now operating in Borwa, a newly developed township in Westonaria. On Wednesday, residents of Borwa blocked roads and tried to go to the mine shafts.

They dispersed when police fired rubber bullets. undefined undefined One of the protesters, Charles Hlatswayo, spoke to News24 and said the illegal miners who were in their area came from Krugersdorp, Mohlakeng and Kagiso. He told the publication that they went to inspect the mine shaft and found mining equipment allegedly belonging to illegal miners.

“We found equipment and work suits at the mine dump. Our police are working against us,” Hlatswayo was quoted saying. It is still unclear whether the mine was used for illegal mining or if it has been recently discovered. #Westonariashutdown A police officer fired rubber bullets at protesting residents of Borwa in Westonaria. Residents gathered to chase away illegal miners at a nearby mine dump @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8BU0LrTSon — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) August 10, 2022 Following the protests against zama zamas, Police Minister Bheki Cele said as part of police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the West Rand, police would step up operations, deploying the necessary resources and specialised units to keep residents safe.

The protests were prompted after eight woman who were filming a music video at an unused mine, were allegedly raped by foreign nationals believed to be zama zamas. The incident allegedly occurred at an abandoned Mintails Mining South Africa mine in Krugersdorp. The company went through a business rescue process which was unsuccessful, and then closed down its operations in the area.

