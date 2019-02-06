Former Bosasa Boss Angelo Agrizzi Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder along with former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham have been granted R20 000 bail following an appearance at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. The three have also handed in their passports and the State did not oppose bail during Wednesday's court proceedings. They have been charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering. The case has been postponed to March 27.

Those charged include; Gillingham, van Tonder, African Global Operations (Bosasa) and its subsidiaries Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti had not been arrested besides reports to the contrary.

The Hawks said the charges are linked to tenders that were awarded by the department of correctional services to Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

The Hawks' investigation found that about R1.6 billion had been misappropriated in the procurement of services by the department of correctional services.

The accused had allegedly received bribes in form of cash, purchasing properties, purchasing cars and other assets. The suspects also allegedly received payments for overseas holidays.

“One of the suspects is overseas however he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges,” said the Hawks.

Agrizzi and van Tonder had testified at the Zondo commission and told the inquiry about the widespread corruption at Bosasa. The Hawks denied that their movement on the corruption at Bosasa was driven by the revelations at the commission and said that the case against Bosasa had been finalised last year.

Mulaudzi said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was not arrested because the unit was working on the information they have, despite the fact that Watson was said to be central to the corruption according to those that appeared at the Zondo commission.

Mulaudzi said there are two separate indictments related to the Bosasa matter. Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster, who also appeared at the state capture inquiry, and another man also appeared court.