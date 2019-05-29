Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is set to appear before the Equality Court sitting at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of hate speech.

The charge stems from a secret audio recording made during a meeting at Agrizzi's Fourways home with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's children and nephew in which he can be heard repeatedly referring to black directors at Bosasa as k*****s.





The clip, which was played at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, has been widely circulated on social media. At the time, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo told the commission that the recording was "extremely offensive".





In January this year, the South African Human Rights Commission announced that it would pursue criminal charges against Agliotti under Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act which prohibits unfair discrimination by both the government and private organisations and individuals and forbids hate speech and harassment.





IOL















