Botswana CIT 'mastermind' among 10 arrested for deadly Rosettenville shootout

Durban - One of 10 suspects arrested in a deadly shooting in Gauteng on Monday is believed to be linked to several cash-in-transit heists around the country. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa, the man is dubbed a CIT mastermind and has been arrested after months of evading arrest.

"The suspect from Botswana is a mastermind in cash-in-transits in South Africa. He is a wanted criminal for a long time, and finally, they managed to arrest him," Langa alleged. Langa explained that due to the shootout between police and the gang, they are mandated to take over the investigation, Ipid has now taken over the investigation. She said at least eight suspects were killed in a deadly shootout with police in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the events around a shootout in Gauteng, which left eight suspects dead and at least five police officers seriously wounded on Monday. Langa said the heavily-armed gang were allegedly en-route to carry out a cash-in-transit heist when their plans were thwarted by SAPS.

A shootout ensued, and eight suspects were shot dead at the scene. Two were seriously wounded and five cops were shot. Langa said police further arrested 10 more suspects; four from KwaZulu-Natal, five from Zimbabwe, and one from Botswana. She said it is not clear where the eight deceased men were from as yet as their nationalities have yet to be confirmed.

She said some of the injured suspects were found hiding in people’s homes, on their property and at their gates. They have been arrested, and investigations continue. Police recovered more than 100 bullets at the scene, five stolen vehicles that were used by the suspects, AK47s with double magazines and R4s. There was also explosives and petrol. The injured officers remain in hospital.