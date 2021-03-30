Boulders mall owners to conduct cultural training in wake of traditional garb row

PRETORIA – In a joint statement, the SAHRC and Redefine Properties said the company had committed to conducting cultural and human rights training sessions with all its front-facing staff and management under the guidance of the rights commission within the next three months.

“Redefine Properties has agreed to provide the SAHRC with its internal policies in relation to human resources, human rights and diversity for the SAHRC's input,” the statement said.

“Redefine Properties will, at its own cost, host a cultural exhibition where different cultures will be able to showcase their cultural practices through the display and sale of cultural traditional attire, artefacts and an information session on indigenous knowledge systems.”

Last week, the SAHRC met Mahlangu in the wake of a public outcry after a video went viral on social media showing the activist and author in a heated argument with the centre manager at the Boulders centre, Jose Maponyane, who wanted him to leave a Clicks store because he was “indecently” dressed.

Redefine Properties has since contacted Mahlangu and is scheduled to meet him shortly. The property management company said it welcomed the opportunity for meaningful engagement.