Brands, social media rally to raise over R1m for Covid-stricken Dr Sindi

Johannesburg – At least R940 000 has been crowd-funded by members of the public for the popular Dr Sindi van Zyl, who is fighting for her life in ICU due to Covid-19. On Friday, the van Zyl family appealed for help through a crowdfunding initiative as the medical bills due to Van Zyl’s lengthy hospital stay rack up. As of 1pm on Saturday, they have raised 47% of their R2m target on the crowdfunding platform, while brands and companies closely associated with the doctor have also made pledges. Among the companies to pledge to assist with Van Zyl’s medical bills are Woolworths – R100 000, 1Life Insurance – R100 000, Ndash Food Popup – R10 000, DSTV – undisclosed, Kaya FM – undisclosed, La Creuset – undisclosed and Ford – undisclosed. Businessman Gayton MacKenzie also pledged R50 000 on Saturday morning, while a gqom musician offered to perform without charge at a fund-raising event.

Van Zyl’s husband, Marinus, writing on the Quicket crowdfunding platform, said the medical costs after six weeks hospitalisation were already in excess of R1m.

“Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150 000 per week.

“She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator.

“We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive.

“Sindi has dedicated her life to helping many people. She knew from the age of 4 that she always wanted to help people as a medical doctor. Now she needs your help,” wrote the husband.

He said they had already paid over R1.5m in medical costs and they anticipated ongoing weekly costs of between R150-200 000 per week, while she was in ICU.

Meanwhile, Saturday was also the popular doctor’s birthday.

Many took to social media to wish Van Zyl a speedy recovery, while others shared stories about how she had been helpful to them in their time of need.

