Brazilian woman arrested at OR Tambo with stash of cocaine

Rustenburg – An alleged Brazilian drug smuggler was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport attempting to smuggle 1,5kg of cocaine with a street value of R500 000 into South Africa. Garcia Fortes Mariah Carvalho, 29, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, for possession of cocaine after a flight from Qatar landed at OR Tambo International Airport.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The arrest was conducted through an intelligence driven operation where Carvalho was identified and her luggage searched. About 1,5 kg of cocaine worth just over R500 000 was uncovered in a false compartment of her luggage. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has been entrusted with the docket,” Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said in a statement. The woman appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, and her case was postponed to December 5, pending verification of her credentials. In a separate incident, four women appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for possession of three lion cubs which they were selling.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime investigation arose after a tip-off from Crime Intelligence was swiftly acted upon on Monday. Following a surveillance, a search and seizure operation netted four females, in Boksburg North. Three lion cubs estimated to be around five weeks old were rescued from them,” Ramovha said. Jorain Hill, 22, Megan du Plessis, 25, Yanndri Bekker, 27, and Lauren Bartholomew, 46, were charged with illegal dealing, possession and transportation of endangered species. “This is a contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. They appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court and the case was postponed to Tuesday, 6 November, for a bail application,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL