Breakdown in trust among coalition partners blamed as ANC scoops mayoral chain – analyst

Johannesburg – The collapse of the multiparty coalition in the City of Joburg is to be blamed on the breakdown in trust and relationship between the DA and some of the smaller parties that backed them in the coalition, says an election analyst. During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, election analyst Wayne Sussman said the collapse of the coalition came at a time when it was important to demonstrate to the public that coalitions could work, especially leading up to the 2024 elections.

The ANC’s Dada Morere was elected Joburg mayor on Friday in a move backed by Cope, the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. “We are seeing a lot of change across the landscape and if the change is going to result in better service delivery for the residents, rate payers and people who work in the City of Joburg then the change is fine. “But if it is going to result in more dysfunction, I am worried that more and more South Africans will turn off from participating in elections and participating in our democracy.

“That is why it is key that in the coming months South Africans see that coalitions can work for the betterment of services and all residents,” said Sussman. Another concern following the ousting of DA mayor Mpho Phalatse through a motion of no confidence, was the breakdown in trust between the multiparty coalition parties. Recently, Cope and IFP members voted with the ANC to remove former Joburg Speaker Vasco da Gama.

In attempts to save the multiparty coalition, proposals were made for the IFP to take up the position of Speaker, but DA leaders refused, leading to the Patriotic Alliance dumping the coalition and voting with the ANC, first to appoint Cope’s Colleen Makhubele as Speaker, and later Morere as mayor. Phalatse, who tried in vain to block her ousting by unsuccessfully approaching the courts on Friday, has promised that they will fight to return to power in Johannesburg. She said they were determined to return to office to work for the people of Joburg – along with their coalition partners.

Sussman said that there were already shifts in two major metros just a year after the local government elections was a signal of instability. He also said greed had the potential to kill municipalities. “We need to remember that voters lined up in November 2021 to elect leadership. The people who have been elected as councillors need to take a step back and say when we shift allegiances and power, are we doing it for ourselves or are we doing it for those who voted for us?” said Sussman.

“This points to instability, so we will have to see if these coalitions can agree on a common course of action and implement policies which they can agree on and show results which are tangible and which people who live in those cities can see making a difference in their lives.” New mayor Morere, who snatched the mayoral chain, addressed the council on Friday. “What has happened today is an illustration of what can go wrong when a government fails to serve the people. Our communities have suffered enough, they were promised change,” said Morero.