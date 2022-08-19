Breakdowns, cold fronts and delays! Load shedding ‘at short notice’ likely this weekend –Eskom

JOHANNESBURG – Despite Eskom suspending load shedding on Thursday night, the power utility has appealed for limited usage of electricity or it could be forced to implement power cuts at short notice this weekend. Eskom suspended Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday night. It had been implementing Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and midnight since at least Tuesday.

The probability of load shedding “at short notice” this weekend remains relatively high after several breakdowns to generating units at various power stations, as well as the threat of a cold snap contributing to Eskom being forced to cut power again this weekend. Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said they could implement load shedding at short notice between 4pm and midnight yesterday (Friday) and throughout the weekend as the system remained constrained despite suspending load shedding. “This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service,” he said.

Eskom said Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 2 was shut down yesterday (Friday) morning for testing after a mechanical problem was detected. “In order to rectify this, the unit has been safely shut down in accordance with safe nuclear operating procedure and the nuclear regulations. “It has not yet been determined how long the repairs will take, but it could be up to five days, whereafter the unit will ramp up over three days.

“ During this period the probability of loadshedding has increased,” said Mantshantsha. The breakdown of the unit at Koeberg is not the only one. With two units at Hendrina, and a unit each at the Kendal, Komati, Kusile and Tutuka power stations not returning to service on time, further strain is added to the power generation system. Eskom also said the cold front which was expected to hit during the weekend could force them to implement power cuts.

“The cold front expected during the weekend is also anticipated to result in increased demand for electricity, adding to the capacity constraints. “We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes,” said Mantshantsha. Eskom said there was currently 4 526MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 574MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.