BREAKING: Eight CIT suspects die in shootout with police in Johannesburg
EIGHT suspects were killed following a shootout with police on Monday afternoon in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.
Police Minister Bheki Cele went to the scene just after the incident unfolded.
He said eight suspects were arrested.
Cele said the suspects were going to commit a cash-in-transit heist and police were on their trail.
About four police officers were injured and were airlifted to hospital.
Following the incident, a number of streets around the South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg have been cordoned off.
Attempted #CITRobbery - Hekla Road, Rossetenville JHB. Four suspects shots dead, two critical. Two police chopper crew members injured… pic.twitter.com/qgss24GwIm— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 21, 2022
*Developing story
IOL