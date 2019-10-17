Pretoria - The Gauteng North High Court has sentenced convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow to life behind bars for rape and five years for drug possession.
Handing down the sentence, Judge Mokhine said he took into account the fact that Ninow is a young adult, has an infant child of his own and that there was a good chance that he could be rehabilitated. He said that Ninow had failed to prove that he was genuinely remorseful.
Mosopa said that a happy family outing became a nightmare for the victim and her family after the little girl was raped. This, he said, has had far-reaching implications for the entire family.
The judge said that Ninow's introduction to hard drugs at the age of 13 by his mother was the start of the young man's spiral into addiction. He said that Ninow had himself been a victim of physical and sexual abused as a child and appears to be a "broken person".
Earlier Judge Mosopa called a break in proceedings when a group of people appearing to be EFF supporters became disruptive when Mosopa delayed the start of the post-lunch session.