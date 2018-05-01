Sandile Mantsoe has been found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena.

Judge AJ Johnson found Mantsoe found guilty of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm; murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the South Gauteng High Court.

Mantsoe is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Mokoena, dumping her body in a veld and setting her alight in April 2017.

But he denied killing her, claiming he found his former girlfriend dead in his upmarket Sandton apartment after she supposedly committed suicide. Mantsoe has admitted to disposing of Mokoena’s body.

Mantsoe faced three charges; assault with the intention to do grievous body harm, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

In April last year, Mokoena made headlines after a frantic, social media led search for her was launched after she had disappeared.

