Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years imprisonment with one year suspended by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Respect for one another is sacrosanct, we are all human beings," said Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan, while handing over her sentence.

"This case has become public interest, some may think the sentence is harsh ... It must send out a clear message for people who use the k-word."

She said she viewed Momberg's actions as intentional as the police officer was merely doing his job when she verbally abused him.

Momberg, 49, was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria in November last year, after she was seen shouting racial slurs at a black police officer who was trying to assist her after she was involved in an alleged smash and grab incident.

In June 2017, the Equality Court awarded damages of R100 000 to Constable Clement Mkhondo after he was verbally assaulted by Momberg.

The court said that Momberg was found to have been in a state of mind where she could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions, and was able to target her abuse at her victims.



