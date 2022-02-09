BREAKING: Prison wardens stabbed by inmate at Joburg Correctional Centre

WARNING: This story contains graphic images Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed prison officials were stabbed by an inmate at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Wednesday morning.

“We can confirm an incident where three officials were stabbed by an inmate. All three officials were treated and discharged from the hospital the same day. “Minimum force had to be used in disarming the inmate and stopping him from attacking other officials,” Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told IOL. According to Nxumalo, criminal charges will be instituted against the inmate in question.

It is unclear at this point what led to the incident. However, gruesome pictures have shown officials bleeding profusely while receiving treatment. A prison officials displays a piece of glassntjst eeas used to attack officials Picture: Supplied Nxumalo also did not give specifics of the inmate in question.

But it is understood that the inmate is stationed in the Medium C section of the prison. Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo condemned the attack. “We are disturbed by such recurring incidents of altercations across our Correctional centres. It's a reflection of the staff shortages, and deviates the department from fulfilling its core mandate, which is rehabilitation.

“We urge the Minister to look into ensuring our Correctional centres become self-sustainable in giving inmates skills. As it stands, 85% of those released from our centres are reoffending, demonstrating the lack of rehabilitation therein,” Mamabolo said. This is not the first violent incident to take place at a prison this year. Five offenders attacked officials and other inmates after a brawl broke out at the Mthatha Correctional facility.

The incident occurred during an exercise session. A Johannesburg Correctional Services prison warden was stabbed by an inmate. Picture: Supplied A Johannesburg Correctional Services prison warden was stabbed by an inmate. Picture: Supplied At the time, Nxumalo said an inmate succumbed to his injuries during the scuffle while another sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. Miles Bhutu of the SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights said two prisoners were informed that they were eligible candidates for the Phaahla Judgement Programme - a form of parole.