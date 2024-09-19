Brink highlights Tshwane’s turnaround under his watch

The City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, held a briefing today at Tshwane House in Pretoria. The purpose of the briefing was to reflect on the challenges of governing a metro in Gauteng, highlight the achievements of the City of Tshwane’s multiparty coalition, and outline what still needed to be done.

Brink acknowledged that ActionSA has withdrawn from the coalition, contributing to the political uncertainty. “One of our coalition partners, ActionSA, has already withdrawn, which has left the coalition vulnerable,” Brink stated. He stressed that constantly changing mayors does not always fix problems or improve services. In fact, this instability often makes things worse and gets in the way of effective leadership.

He explained that Gauteng’s core problem is that population growth has outpaced economic growth over the past decade. People move to Tshwane for better opportunities but often end up in informal settlements without access to essential services. Brink also highlighted that cities like Tshwane struggle to provide services without economic growth and a growing tax base.

Brink explained that eighteen months ago, Tshwane faced severe challenges, including a lack of leadership, poor audit outcomes, water shortages in Hammanskraal, and waste removal issues. Financial struggles were compounded by strike-related salary hikes, load-shedding, Covid-19 lock downs, and historical debts, such as the PEU smart meter contract from 2012. However, Brink noted that political stability has since improved, with new top management, a better organizational culture, and resolved coalition disputes.

He emphasised the city's financial recovery, stating, “Our debt collection efforts brought in R1 billion more in July and August 2024 compared to the previous year.” Brink also addressed the city's debt to Eskom. Tshwane had been downgraded to junk status by Moody’s due to its financial troubles, but recent improvements have led to a stable outlook. He stated, “We have made significant strides in our financial recovery, including addressing our debt to Eskom. Our efforts have been recognised by rating agencies, and we expect continued positive feedback.”