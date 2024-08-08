Broken Promises: Lesufi’s iCrush No Lova programme fails to deliver stipends, leaving beneficiaries crushed

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani’s iCrush No Lova learnership programme, which was aimed at transforming the lives of 3,000 unemployed people around the province, has turned into a nightmare for scores of beneficiaries who are yet to receive their stipends.

Launched on April 6, the programme was a collaboration between the Department of Labour and Employment and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). Walk-in registrations took place from April 13 to 14 across the province, attracting up to 500,000 applicants of all ages. In May, 3,000 selected participants attended the activation programme at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg for training to be conducted by the South African Digital Content Organisation (SADICO) in cellphone repair, solar panel installation, computer assembly and repair, digital migration, and website development. Reports indicate that the Gauteng province was allocated R8.4 billion for the skills training programme, while national spending on labour activation initiatives totals R23.7 billion.

However, the beneficiaries of this initiative, who were hoping their stipends would begin to change their lives, have lamented that it has not delivered on its promises. According to them, the training programme began on June 15 and will run for six months, concluding on December 15, with participants receiving a monthly stipend of R2,000. One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Mbali Matiwane, 28, from Daveyton, revealed she had not been paid since the programme started and was counting on the funds to support her jobless family.

“It’s hit me hard emotionally and mentally. I was counting on saving money to pay for my driving licence and support my family.” Matiwane, a mother of one, said she hoped the learnership would improve her home situation, but now her hopes are shattered. “Now, I can't access the R370 social relief fund for the unemployed because I’m registered for this programme. I even lost another opportunity, thinking this one would be better, but it’s turned into a complete nightmare.”

She said they reported the matter to SADICO and UIF, but they “have been telling us many stories when it comes to payments and making empty promises.” Veronica Mangana from Tembisa bemoaned that despite being promised half a stipend for starting the programme mid-month, she has not seen a cent. “We were promised R1,000 for June and R2,000 for July, but received nothing.” Mangana said they have now stopped signing registers and completing online assignments.

“We refused to sign the registers because they have been using our signatures and ID documents to get money. We won’t do anything until we receive what’s rightfully ours.” Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson for the Gauteng premier, said the Nasi Ispani’s iCrush No Lova learnership programme falls under the Department of Labour and Employment and UIF labour activation programmes. “The payment of stipends is managed by the Department of Labour and UIF,” he said.

In response to questions from IOL, Trevor Hattingh, spokesperson for the Department of Labour and UIF, blamed SADICO for submitting an invoice for training without a compliant portfolio of evidence. “The compliant portfolio of evidence includes signed attendance registers without discrepancies, to prove that learners attended training. The requirement for a compliant portfolio of evidence is consistent with the funding agreement entered into between UIF and SADICO.” In addition, he said payment delays were caused by SADICO submitting an invoice with attendance registers that contained duplications.

“Some learners are appearing more than once on the register. The UIF follows an intensive verification process before payment can be released. This is done to ensure that no undue benefit is derived from UIF funds.” Hattingh said the beneficiaries have been alerted by the UIF as to the reasons for the delay in stipends. “The Fund has been consistent in advising SADICO to submit a compliant portfolio of evidence with their invoice. Because we are concerned about learners not receiving their stipends on time, the Fund allocated officials to work side-by-side with SADICO to address the administrative discrepancies expeditiously.” He said the UIF and SADICO have finalised the learner verification process for the June and July stipends.

“An invoice to this end was received today (August 8) and will be processed next week in line with internal approval processes for payment of invoices.” Hattingh said due to the number of learners and the various training courses they are each attending, verification will take a bit longer. He said the UIF will only release payment for invoices that comply with contractual obligations.