Bronkhorstspruit Hospital gets new 150-bed Covid-19 ward

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng premier David Makhura is set to open a newly built 150 bed Covid-19 isolation ward at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital, today.

Makhura would be accompanied by the MEC for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

The department recently said it was concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 infections across Gauteng.

According to the department, Sedibeng District kept recording new infection with the numbers spiking up in the past two weeks.

Sedibeng comprises areas such as Vereeniging, Meyerton, Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark and Sebokeng.

However, Joburg, Tshwane and Emfuleni has also being seeing a steady increase, said the department.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at May 4 stood at 425 080 with 411 253 recoveries with 10 692 deaths.

The department said the provincial government had entered into a partnership with BMW South Africa and the German government as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That relationship entailed increasing the capacity of the Soshanguve Block TT Clinic; Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital; eight secondary hospitals which include the Jubilee and Bronkhorstspruit Hospitals as well as four primary health-care clinics within the Tshwane District, in the province’s fight against the virus.

“Since the start of the partnership in June 2020, BMW has delivered a fully equipped ambulance vehicle to the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and three first responder vehicles that will service the GaRankuwa, Mabopane and Soshanguve areas.

“The BMW Group South Africa and German government donations to the provincial government are a much-needed intervention in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which requires a joint effort by all sectors of society.”

IOL