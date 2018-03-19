Members of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and their African National Congress(ANC) counterparts sing and dance outside the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday. PHOTO: ANA

MBOMBELA - A 45-year-old man accused of raping his parents’ domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dog, on Monday told the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court, east of Pretoria, that he has a romantic relationship with his alleged victim.

The man made the claim during his bail application hearing through an affidavit read out by his lawyer Ehleketani Maluleke. He denied raping the woman, saying he had had consensual sexual intercourse with her.

“It was not the first time I had sex with her,” said the man in the affidavit.

“I submit that the State’s case against me is weak. My release on bail will not disturb public order because the community did not know about my relationship with the complainant."

Maluleke also read out a statement from the accused’s witness Johanna Maga who was not in court and who corroborated his claim of a relationship with the complainant.

“I know they are in love. I used to chill and drink with them at a caravan near the taxi rank in Bronkhorstspruit,” read the witness’s statement.

State prosecutor Tiisetso Leballo opposed bail and brought in State witness, police Captain van Rooyen to testify.

Van Rooyen told the court the complainant sustained bruises in her vaginal area, an open wound on the right thigh and was hit with a wooden plank under the feet during the alleged rape ordeal. He said it was not possible for any person to be injured during a consensual sexual encounter with their romantic partner.

At one point in the court proceedings, an unidentified elderly woman who was seated in the front row of seats behind the accused broke down and disrupted court proceedings. Magistrate David Shikwambana was forced to ask the woman to console herself. It was not clear if the woman was related to the accused.

The man is facing 10 charges, including rape, sexual assault and malicious damage to property. He was arrested in November last year following the incident which allegedly happened in Riamar Park, Bronkhorstspruit, on October 23.

Shikwambana postponed the matter to Thursday for closing arguments.

African News Agency/ANA