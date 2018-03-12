The man accused of raping his family’s domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dogs appears in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ANA

BRONKHORSTSPRUIT - A 45-year-old man of Bronkhorstspruit accused of raping his parents’ domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dog said on Tuesday he wanted to apply for bail and for the release of his two dogs that were confiscated by the police.

The man revealed his intentions for the two applications through his lawyer from legal aid, Ehleketani Maluleke, when he appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court, east of Pretoria. His appearance on Tuesday was for the court to get the DNA test results. The accused abandoned his bail bid during his second appearance in November last year.

State prosecutor Tiisetso Leballo told the court that DNA test results have been released pertaining to the accused and his 41-year-old alleged victim.

“The DNA test results for the dogs are still outstanding. The State opposes the accused’s application for the dogs to be released,” said Leballo. The two dogs were confiscated by the police late last year and were currently in the custody of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), added Leballo.

Magistrate David Shikwambana postponed the matter to March 19 for the accused to apply for bail. He said the accused could apply for the release of his dogs at a later stage after the bail application.

READ MORE: Rape accused should be sent to Weskoppies for evaluation, court hears

The man is facing 10 charges, including rape, sexual assault and malicious damage to property. He was arrested in November last year for allegedly raping the woman. The incident allegedly happened in Riamar Park, Bronkhorstspruit, on October 23. It is alleged the suspect dragged the woman into his room, where he attacked her and forced her to perform acts of bestiality with his dog.

A small crowd of people sang and danced outside the court during court proceedings on Tuesday. Some of those dancing were wearing the attire of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

African News Agency/ANA