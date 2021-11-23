Brothers arrested for bid to defraud dealership of R700 000 Golf 7 R and Polo GTi

Pretoria – The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court has released Alexandra man, 25-year-old Neo Keamogetswe Monaise on R2 000 bail after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] in Gauteng for alleged fraud involving a VW Golf 7 and a VW Polo GTi. The court withdrew charges against Monaise’s brother, who had also been arrested for the alleged fraud, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“This emanated from the fraud allegations reported to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in Johannesburg by a Roodepoort-based car dealership regarding suspicious document allegedly submitted by the suspects. “It is alleged that the Alexandra siblings, Neo Keamogetswe Monaise (25) and his brother (19) submitted fraudulent payment notification last week during their two luxurious vehicle finance applications at the dealership,” Mulamu said. She said the investigating team pounced on the Monaise brothers on Saturday after they arrived at the dealership to collect the vehicles – a black VW Golf 7 R and a red VW Polo GTi with a combined value of approximately R700 000.

“The pair was immediately arrested and charged with fraud,” said Mulamu. She said the investigating team successfully placed the docket on the court roll on Monday, however, charges against the younger brother were officially withdrawn. The case against Neo Keamogetswe Monaise was postponed to November 30, for further investigation.

Earlier this month, a First National Bank (FNB) manager in Joburg was released on R10 000 bail after she was arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R4 million. Mulamu said Zandile Sibiya was released on bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. “It is alleged that between September 2019 and August 2021, Newtown’s First National Bank operations manager, Zandile Sibiya, 39, fraudulently processed the forex payments with an International Banking Centre System transaction and transferred approximately R4 million into her bank account,” said Mulamu.