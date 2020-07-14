Brrrrr! Cold snap expected in Free State, Gauteng and North West

Johannesburg - Brrrrrrrrrace for the cold snap!

The South African Weather Service has warned of a cold snap in the country’s landlocked provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather forecaster Edward Engelbrecht told IOL on Tuesday the cold front had already passed Cape Town, which was expecting isolated showers today.

He said in the Northern Cape, south of De Aar, light snow was expected and there had been light snow earlier on Tuesday in the Free State.

Some snow reported even up to Bloemfontein although it wasnt enough to settle ❄❄❄ https://t.co/uXxAG9mWWo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 14, 2020

On Wednesday, freezing temperatures are expected in the Free State, with Bethlehem to go to a minimum -8°C and Bloemfontein to go down at -7°C.

In the Eastern Cape, Engelbrecht said heavy snowfall was expected in the Drakensberg area of the province.

In Gauteng, temperatures were expected to be low on Tuesday with cold and windy conditions as the cold front approaches.

Engelbrecht said temperatures in Johannesburg would be cold, with maximum temperatures at 11°C and as low as 1°C on Tuesday. In the Vereeniging area, temperatures on Wednesday will be as low as -4°C, with maximum temperatures in both Johannesburg and Vereeniging expected to hit 14°C.

In the North West, Potchefstroom would be as cold as -6°C

In KwaZulu-Natal, Engelbrecht said isolated showers were expected in Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bays.