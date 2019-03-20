South African veteran diplomat Mohamed Dangor File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - South African veteran diplomat Mohamed Dangor has broken his silence from ICU about what forces were likely behind the brutal attack on him and his wife Nazly almost two weeks ago. The couple was brutally attacked in their bed in the early hours of March 8, sustaining serious head injuries, and have been fighting for their lives in a Johannesburg ICU unit, having undergone numerous surgeries.

“Peace is not always profitable for everyone, and the things we have been doing in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine and Libya, could have upset those who are not in favour of the peacemaking activities we have been involved in. The attack could have been to send a message that those who seek to promote peace and reconciliation are not going to be popular amongst the war mongers,” Dangor said.

“The war mongers can either operate within South Africa or can operate through SA. I would say that the attack on us had more to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The intra-Palestinian conflict is also important. It could have to do with intra-Palestinian rivalry, or it could be people on the Israeli side who don’t want peace,” Dangor told Independent Media.

From Dangor’s account of the attack, it would seem the attackers sedated him and his wife before beating them with what doctors believe could have been an iron bar, breaking his wife’s jaw in three places and causing severe damage to his face.

“I think that I was somehow or other overcome, perhaps by the attackers burning something outside my house to put us into a state of sedation. Neither my wife or I remember the attack happening at all. Clearly it is not only a message for me, but it is a message for all other peacemakers,” Dangor said.

“A comprehensive investigation both internal and external is underway into this attack,” said Dangor.

Dangor has recently been involved in bringing various faction in the Middle East conflict together including Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad and Israel's Shinbet.

Dangor’s wallet was left on the bedside table full of cash, and his wife’s jewellery was left untouched on the dressing table. Rolex watches and other valuables in the house were also not taken. Only Dangor’s two cellphones and laptop were taken.

Within hours of the attack, the attackers went onto Dangor’s phone, and posted two pictures on the Whatsapp group of the International Relations Sub-committee of which Dangor is a member.

One was a video clip of two yellow and blue minions laughing their heads off. The other was a photo of Mikhail Gorbachev on the cover of a book about him. Gorbachev was the leader of the USSR who established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1991. Relations with Israel and the USSR had begun to improve under Gorbachev, and in 1987 the two countries had established consular ties.