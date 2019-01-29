Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Bryanston - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has lauded the swift action of Bryanston High School Governing Body’s (SGB) in suspending a teacher accused of sexual assault. The teacher was suspended after at least three pupils made allegations against him, News24 reported.

He was also arrested after a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a sexual offences case against him and has since appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court, the news site further reported.

The alleged incidents are believed to have taken place between 2017 and 2018.

The teacher, 33, was suspended pending the finalisation of the case. He also faces a financial mismanagement charge.

Lesufi in a statement said he was impressed by the swift action of the school's SGB in the handling of the matter.

"The SGB, immediately suspended the educator after the complaint was brought to their attention in January 2019.

"An investigation by an independent law firm is finalised, and as such, his hearing is scheduled on February 5-6, 2019. The matter is also under investigation by the SAPS".

The department said it had dispatched a psycho-social unit to the school for the necessary support and counselling to all affected pupils.