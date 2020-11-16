Bushiri tried to call Mboro before escaping South Africa

Johannesburg – Pastor Mboro has revealed the fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri may have escaped from South Africa around Tuesday or Wednesday. It emerged on Saturday that the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary had skipped the country and were in their home country of Malawi. Mystery surrounds how Bushiri was smuggled out of the country. The Bushiris are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme. In a television interview, Mboro (real name Paseka Motsoeneng), told eNCA Bushiri had tried to contact him on his phone during the day on Tuesday or Wednesday.

But Mboro said he missed the call as he was busy with other engagements.

“He did try to reach me on Tuesday or Wednesday during the day, I saw a missed call from him. I did not respond…

“I sent WhatsApp messages to say I was busy during the day, can we talk and the phone was off, so I could no longer see anything until I saw what I saw in the media,” said Mboro.

Mboro said he was not friends with Bushiri, although he did admit he had been to his house before and had helped him in the past

In September, the two “prophets” faced off in the Pretoria High Court when Bushiri tried to gag Mboro from badmouthing him about Bushiri’s alleged Forex commodity scam.

The case was struck off the roll.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating corruption and extortion charges against police officers who allegedly tried to extort money from Bushiri after he was charged with rape in Sunnyside in 2018.

It is alleged the police officers investigating several claims of rape against the now-fugitive Bushiri were trying to extort money from him to make his rape charges disappear.

Bushiri, through his lawyer, reported the alleged police corruption to Ipid as part of the investigation process.

Ipid requested Bushiri provide crucial information about the extortion claims and acquire witness statements. However, Bushiri mas made himself unavailable "due to his busy schedule“ and has made it difficult for Ipid investigators to proceed with this case.

Ipid said that because of Bushiri's poor co-operation, busy schedule and non-availability the investigation stalled. Bushiri did not provide crucial information needed to proceed with the probe.

Ipid said Bushiri had been provided with feedback on the investigation and was aware that the investigator would proceed with his case as soon as he co-operated fully.

Meanwhile, Bushiri made five demands as a condition for him to return to South Africa for trial. In a statement and then later in a televised address beamed by privately owned television station Zodiak Broadcasting, Bushiri said he was in his home country to formally ask the Malawian government to intervene in his court battles in South Africa.

The NPA has since said it would bring an application in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act for a warrant of arrest for Bushiri.

