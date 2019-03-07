Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader, Shepherd Bushiri. File photo by Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledged to donate R400 000 to the victims of the fire in Alexandra that burnt down 100 shacks shortly after visiting the affected area. The Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader arrived at the Stjwetla informal settlement on Thursday afternoon to offer assistance to the families that lost everything in the fire.

He told residents that he was not there to assist the victims.

“Having visited the site, we saw the need to participate and help where we can as a church. A lot of kids lost their school materials in the fire, therefore, we will be directing the money to them. As a church we believe in investing on a child’s future,” said Bushiri.

Bushiri was welcomed by the ecstatic faces of the victims, who also support his ministry. They wanted to touch the self-proclaimed “Major one” hoping to receive healing.

“Finally I got to touch him and I am excited to see him,” expressed one of the victims.

Bushiri also promised to come back next week to counsel and pray for the victims. “They need our love and support more than the resources,” he said.

The Tuesday fire caused by one of the residents caused damage to the pylon which the City Power said it will cost R5 million to replace it.

The Star