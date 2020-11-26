Bushiri's sister pays R10k guilt fine for being in SA illegally

Durban - A woman, believed to be related to fugitive self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has paid an admission of guilt fine after she was found to have been in South Africa illegally. Esther Bushiri, believed to be Bushiri's younger sister, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Thursday where she had to pay a R10 000 admission of guilt fine. TimesLive reported that the accused wore a black hoodie with the words "Jesus Power" emblazoned on it. The report went on to say that, according to court papers, "the accused is guilty of contravening provision of section 41(1) ... in that the accused, as a foreigner, unlawfully and intentionally, contrary to the provisions of section 9 of act 13 of 2002, entered the republic of South Africa on date unknown to the state and at a place unknown to the state." Meanwhile, it is unclear when or if Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will return to SA to stand trial. The couple face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud. They fled to their home country of Malawi earlier this month.

The couple's bail money in the money laundering case - amounting to R400 000 and their R5.5m mansion in Midstreams Estate, Centurion, were forfeited to the State after they escaped.

The property is expected to be auctioned.

In recent news, Bushiri has also been charged for rape.

The Hawks this week confirmed three further arrest warrants had been issued for the Bushiri’s arrested after women came forward with the claims.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement: “Three more warrants of arrests for the fugitive Mr Shepherd Bushiri who broke bail conditions and fled to Malawi several days ago together with his wife Mary Bushiri have been issued.

“The warrants were issued on Friday last week 20 November 2020.

“Bushiri was already facing charges of fraud and money-laundering.

“At the time of their disappearance, Bushiri was still under investigation for three separate cases of rape reported by members of his church.

“Anyone with information regarding his escape are encouraged to anonymously contact law enforcement through My SAPS app or the Crime Stop number 0800 10111.

“Information may also be shared directly with the HAWKS through its communication officer. Information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” the Hawks said.

IOL