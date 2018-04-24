Johannesburg - A business partner caught in the crossfire of a financial dispute between two black businessmen that led to one being called a “Qwaqwa k****r” says he fears for his life.

Investec chief executive Fani Titi’s business partner Aqueel Patel testified in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court that he was terrified after allegedly receiving threatening messages from prominent businessman Peter Paul Ngwenya.

He claimed Ngwenya called Titi a “Qwaqwa k****r” and himself a “bloody swine”.

Ngwenya is appearing on charges of crimen injuria. Patel, a witness in the case, had a protection order against Ngwenya.

Patel testified on Tuesday that in June 2016 Ngwenya had sent an SMS with derogatory remarks and death threats to Titi and threatened him as well. “I was shocked out of my life. I was terrified,” Patel said.

Former friends Titi and Ngwenya are involved in a fight over R54million.

Ngwenya has claimed that the money Titi owed was from their company MRC Media, which owned Gagasi FM, Kaya FM and Heart 104.9 FM.

Patel told the court Ngwenya’s gripe was over the payment of dividends which he wanted paid into his personal account.

According to Patel the dividends were to be paid to Columbia a company of which Ngwenya was an ordinary shareholder.

He said they had received legal advice that MRC should not pay the dividends into the accused’s personal account.

Ngwenya was not informed that the payment was not going to be made and went to the MRC offices on November 2016 demanding the money.

Patel added that the accused had caused a commotion and behaved aggressively towards Josiel Ndlovu, MRC's financial manager.

A fearful Ndlovu then apparently went to Patel’s office and begged him to make the payment.

Patel said he made the payment out of fear Ngwenya would harm someone. The trial continues today.

