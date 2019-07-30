Business operations were affected in some parts in the Tshwane City centre after municipal workers embarked on day two of a strike demanding 18% salary increment. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - Business operations were affected in some parts in the Tshwane City centre after municipal workers embarked on day two of strike action, demanding an 18% salary increase. The situation in South Africa's capital city Pretoria remained chaotic, with streets filled with litter and municipal workers seen marching along Madiba Street singing songs, this despite a court interdict obtained by the City which declared the strike illegal.

SA Municipality Workers Union (Samwu) affiliated members used buses to block key streets such as Madiba, Thabo Sehume and Lillian Ngoyi.

Union secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the last engagement with the City was at midnight, but that it did not produce anything new.

He said the union had obtained a concilliator at the bargaining council to look at the issues on the table.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: "It was not a fruitful discussion, that is why they are still continuing protesting."

She said the acting mayor has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday with mayoral committee members (MMCs).

"There is no meeting at the bargaining council today, the only meeting taking place is the one between MMCs so that they can discuss what the plan of action is," she said.

She said the outcome of the meeting would be communicated with the union at the bargaining council.

The City also said it was available to participate in arbitration processes at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council.

