Johannesburg - Sazi Fakude, accused of abducting and raping a model, appeared in court on Monday.

Sandton police said the 30-year-old appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape and abduction.

The man, who is seen on several pictures on his Instagram page with Minister of Small Business and Development Lindiwe Zulu, is accused of abducting Innocentia Morolong, 25, from the club Hydro on Boulevard in Rivonia last weekend.

In an interview with The Star last week, Fakude accused Morolong of lying and trying to get fame by using his name.

Fakude admitted to leaving Hydro on Boulevard with Morolong but denies raping his accuser.

The case in the Wynberg court was o n Monday postponed while the police wait for DNA evidence. Fakude was released on bail and is expected back in court next week.

Zulu has released a statement saying articles that linked her to Fakude were designed to cast aspersions on her integrity and her commitment to women’s rights.

Her spokesperson Cornelius Monama said: “Minister Zulu’s record as a gender activist speaks for itself. Minister Zulu has never and will never support any kind of abuse.”

Monama added that Zulu was confident the justice system would handle the case appropriately.

The Star